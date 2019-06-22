Nestle SA said a reorganization of its operations in Zambia to help ensure the Swiss food and beverage company’s continued presence in the country may lead to job cuts.

“We are not able to confirm how the new structure will look and how many employees will be impacted,” a Nestle spokesman said in an emailed response to questions on Thursday.

The company intends to remain active in the eastern and southern Africa market, Nestle said.

Last year, Nestle closed its so-called Equatorial Africa headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya, saying the costs of maintaining that unit had been too high.

