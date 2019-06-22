Bollomberg this week reported that President Edgar Lungu said Zambia whose Eurobonds are trading at distressed levels, is able to repay its debts and will soon emerge from an economic slump.
“Zambia is not in a position of a crisis,” President Lungu said in an interview in Maputo, Mozambique’s capital, on Wednesday.
“When you find that you are being strangled by debt, you hold back and see how you can realign your position so that in the end you continue being alive, you don’t suffocate. That’s where we are now.”
President Lungu’s government is trying to revive an economy that the International Monetary Fund says is growing at the slowest pace in more than two decades, after a slump in the price of copper, Zambia’s main export, over the past year.
A drought has also lowered water levels at hydro plants and caused power shortages.
Spreads on Zambia’s dollar bonds hit 2,000 basis points above U.S. Treasuries last month as investors fretted about its ability to pay off debts.
It’s the only country in the Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Sovereign Bond Index, which includes 75 nations, whose securities have lost money in 2019.
President Lungu, who faces re-election in two years, said that while his administration had not frozen new loans, it would prioritize concessional borrowing that comes with lower interest rates.
“We have realized where we are and I think we have taken measures,” he said. “Those measures will see us get some breathing space so that the economy begins growing again. In a few years, we will see Zambia boomerang and rise again to that growth rate which is acceptable.”
Bloomberg
“When you find you’re being strangled by debt”….there you go Lungu you have just contradicted yourself.
ECL, please elaborate how Zambia will get out of this financial crisis created by you and your PF GRZ?
God bless Zambia.
‘It’s the only country in the Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Sovereign Bond Index, which includes 75 nations, whose securities have lost money in 2019.’
Mr President tell the Finance Minister and her Debt Management Team to up and/or double their efforts otherwise its a worry.
UNZA needs to quickly confer the doctorate. Maybe our vision can be restored to “see” the debt crisis!
All seems well when you are enjoying free tax money. The ordinary citizen is the one who is feeling the pinch, especially when fuel prices go up not long from now. The Dollar Kwacha crisis has pushed most prices up! Cement which was selling as low as K48 last week is now selling between K58 and K65 and someone says it’s okay? You have to be a thief to be very successful in this our economic environment! Many companies like Zambeef have just posted their biggest losses first half of 2019, not a good sign! Don’t do politics with debt bakateka! Don’t say some of these things in the ears of your creditors or they will squeeze you further! It’s enough to just say we are aware of the…
It’s enough to just say we are aware of the situation and are working around the clock to address the issues and reduce our debt exposure as a nation! That’s how a Diplomatic person would put it. Our President’s lack of Political Diplomacy is what is messing up our Economic Environment, creating a lot of Uncertainties in the economy! Uncertainty is the greatest enemy of Economics!
ECL has just admitted that Zambia has been strangled by Debt. ECL hopes to solve the Debt issue by Converting the Chinese Debt into Equity. That is KCM is being sold to the Chinese by Force. Vedanta is being kicked out of KCM to facilitate the Chinese takeover of KCM. This might backfire if Vedanta puts up a legal fight thru International Arbitration. Zambia will pay hefty damages and compensation on this KCM Hostile Takeover.