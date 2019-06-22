Government must reconsider the status of Benylin as an over the counter drug due to its social impact on the population, a Medical Expert has advised.

Commenting on the seizure of the illegally imported syrup on the Zambian market by the Zambia Revenue Authority, Dr. Aaron Mujajati said reclassifying benylin as a prescription drug will restrict its access by people abusing it among them bus drivers, pupils and students.

Dr. Mujajati said abuse of the syrup is dangerous and the effects have the potential to cause death when one withdraws from using it.

Speaking to Hot FM News, Dr. Mujajati emphasized the need to reclassify the drug and tighten the regulation by the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority.

