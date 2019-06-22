Zesco United on Saturday dismantled ten-man Zanaco 4-1 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola to lift the 2019 ABSA Cup.

The victory handed Zesco an unprecedented sixth ABSA Cup title to reaffirm their status as undisputed specialists in the 13 year old tournament.

Goals from Jesse Were ,Winston Kalengo ,John Chingandu and Lazarus Kambole saw Zesco stay unbeaten against in the ABSA Cup final against Zanaco for a third time in as many meetings in the competition.

The win also saw Kambole collect his final ABSA Cup title in his last competitive home game before joining Kaizer Chiefs on July 1 on a three year deal.

Were put Zesco ahead in the 10th minute and three minutes later Zanaco were reduced to ten men when Kelvin Kapumbu was red carded for a foul on the Zesco striker.

Winston Kalengo then put 2-0 ahead into halftime with a 24th minute goal.

Zanaco winger Ernest Mbewe cut the deficit in the 60th minute but striker from John Chingandu two minutes later and Kambole in the 75th minute made it a bridge too far for The Bankers.

Zesco now turn their gun-sights on Green Eagles on June 29 in Lusaka in what will also be Kambole’s final match before heading off to Johannesburg to begin his three year contract at Chiefs.

