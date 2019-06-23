I for one do not support stealing but in this manner it will be very unfair to label Pamela Gondwe as a Criminal in the sense that there are so many factors one may consider.

As at now there so many multinational Companies stealing from people and poor Countries in broad day light and in most cases the law is bent to justify them as Messiahs, Barclays Bank in this light being the culprit among the many Banks we have in Zambia.

I worked for Barclays Bank (Z) ltd for almost 10 years, I diligently served the Bank and at one time highhandedly risked my life to capture a syndicate of highly dangerous criminals posing as fraudsters who were attempting to defraud the Bank to the amount of K4million then.The thank you cash I was given then was, if I can remember very well, K100 000 and years later I was fired accused of stealing K10.3 million. After appealing the dismissal they overturned the case into incompetence of which if one followed my case there was no shred of incompetence.We were talking of the case where I was forcefully transferred, my colleague I handed over cash which was never accounted hence the shortage.

Later, I discovered that there were some un posted items which I took back to them as evidence that I did not steal but they still fired me. Our Legal system is toothless, it does not protect the workers therefore most of my fellow Zambian workers like me are helpless.As I am talking to survive I had to seek refuge in another Country to protect my children from suffering because I could have died of depression.

Strictly speaking the Bank has no interest in the Zambian worker, we are slaves dressed in smart suits and dresses. I am better off as a Refugee than a slave in my own Country (Tears in a Briefcase). I am willing to speak publicly and if my case was revisited I will be found innocent. The one candid question one must ask is -is Pamela a criminal or the modern day Robin hood?

Yours truthfully,

Former Barclays Bank Employee now a Construction Worker.

