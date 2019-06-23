I for one do not support stealing but in this manner it will be very unfair to label Pamela Gondwe as a Criminal in the sense that there are so many factors one may consider.
As at now there so many multinational Companies stealing from people and poor Countries in broad day light and in most cases the law is bent to justify them as Messiahs, Barclays Bank in this light being the culprit among the many Banks we have in Zambia.
I worked for Barclays Bank (Z) ltd for almost 10 years, I diligently served the Bank and at one time highhandedly risked my life to capture a syndicate of highly dangerous criminals posing as fraudsters who were attempting to defraud the Bank to the amount of K4million then.The thank you cash I was given then was, if I can remember very well, K100 000 and years later I was fired accused of stealing K10.3 million. After appealing the dismissal they overturned the case into incompetence of which if one followed my case there was no shred of incompetence.We were talking of the case where I was forcefully transferred, my colleague I handed over cash which was never accounted hence the shortage.
Later, I discovered that there were some un posted items which I took back to them as evidence that I did not steal but they still fired me. Our Legal system is toothless, it does not protect the workers therefore most of my fellow Zambian workers like me are helpless.As I am talking to survive I had to seek refuge in another Country to protect my children from suffering because I could have died of depression.
Strictly speaking the Bank has no interest in the Zambian worker, we are slaves dressed in smart suits and dresses. I am better off as a Refugee than a slave in my own Country (Tears in a Briefcase). I am willing to speak publicly and if my case was revisited I will be found innocent. The one candid question one must ask is -is Pamela a criminal or the modern day Robin hood?
Yours truthfully,
Former Barclays Bank Employee now a Construction Worker.
Theft is theft and must not be glorified or explained away. Doing so would even make chaps like Lusambo justify it by saying they didn’t want to wind up as paupers like many former ministers before them. Ba Newstead Zimba comes to mind!
There are multiple avenues to address oppression in the work place; better pursue them for the greater good.
Pamela is a criminal period.
A} The author is a criminal to condone this. And frankly shame to the person who manufactured this article.
B} Lusakatimes have sunk so low even to publish this article.
C} This platform must be used to debate objective matters and not just to fill up blank spaces.
D} This is a non starter. Please lets not promote thieving in Zambia.
D} Just because your neighbor dropped her underwear to get promoted, it does not mean you should cheat on your husband, by doing the same to get promoted
Due to a lack of analytical thinkers people has failed to read the gist of this story. The author firstly points out that we let multinational companies (and I would add “investors”) steal millions of money from the poor in broad daylight. It was only a few years ago we saw a clip on how mining companies evade tax and send millions to Switzerland. Also there was a study by OXFAM showing how more money leaves Africa than enters. So theres no debate that we our wealth is stolen everyday in broad daylight but we would rather have a huge outcry over Pamela Gondwe who stole what companies would consider loose change.Secondly he points out the injustice he endured at Barclays.Pointing glaring deficieny of our justice system
I can’t believe LT is encouraging ubomba mwibala mentality, why have you published such tosh, imagine a country we are building if every disatified work became a FIC tank.
Pamela is a criminal period! There are many other criminals masquerading as hardworking decent people around the country. But they are criminals all the same!
@Mayo Mpapa
“THE THIEF COMETH NOT, BUT FOR TO STEAL, KILL AND DESTROY”
THE END DOES NOT JUSTIFY THE MEANS SIR. EVEN IF OTHER PEOPLE , COMPANIES AND FAMILIES ARE STEALING, WE SHOULD NOT IMITATE THEM. WE HAVE TO SET GOOD EXAMPLES. AND I SUGGEST THAT YOU REPORT YOURSELF TO THE LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENTS TO BE PROSECUTED. THIS COUNTRY IS IMPOVERISHED BECAUSE OF PEOPLE WHO GLORIFY STEALING LIKE YOU.
PAMELA SHOULD BRING BACK THE MONEY SHE HAS STOLEN FROM THE MANY POOR ZAMBIANS WHO HAVE BEEN SAVING WITH THAT BANK.
So you want us to call her a trickster? Useless former bank employee.
Pamela cannot be referred to as or be the equivalent of a modern day Robin Hood unless & until you can prove that she redistributed what she took and gave it to the needy. Otherwise can we focus on the state of the nation, am sure Pamela will turn up sooner than later.
Lungu and his gang are worse thieves than Pamela , causing the suffering of millions with their stealing …..
Lungu does not even deny or attempt to deny that he is a corrupt thief……..
Is true that this bank has the highest cases of fraud?
Pamela is a hero.
the system neva rewards straight people.
Am also going to get whats mine
She waged a calculated daylight robbery leaving her former workmates in trouble. She has a criminal mind which she put into practice that particular day, a thing she has been craving to do and now a criminal on the run. If you do not like conditions of your workplace and have exhausted all grievance procedures, plan your exit in an acceptable manner by investing in skills and funds for future career or business, why go on rampage looting the very company which was a source of your livelihood.
Ati, ‘I could have died of depression’.
Bushi ndalama ze anatenga Pamela ni za amabake nangu ni za banki? Kawalala ni kawalala.