The opposition UPND has labeled Presidential Edgar Lungu as the worst President in the world looking at the ruins he has caused.

UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka said it is surprising that President Lungu has managed to run down Zambia’s economy in less than three years.

“The Public universities are dead, Times of Zambia worker are in salary arrears, Zampost workers in salary arrears, Zambia Railways is absent in economic affairs, agriculture has been run down, corruption is skyrocketing, graduates have forgotten about job opportunities, businesses have died, the future of mines is uncertain, students have lost their meal allowances, many construction projects have stalled and many more,” Mr Katuka said.

“At the macro level, the Kwacha has run mad with the exchange rate depreciating like there is no President in charge, interest rates are skyrocketing making it very difficult for people to repay their loans resulting in their properties being grabbed by lenders, the economy has stopped growing at a rate that can generate employment, corruption has become the order of the day while the country’s huge foreign debt is becoming unpayable.”

He added, “Many are struggling to sustain their families. Zambians cannot wait to see Lungu leave. Zambians are fatigued and money is hard to come by. In a developed democracy, Lungu could have been forced to resign.”

Mr Katuka said if President Lungu has the conscious given the millions of Zambians he has subjected and condemned to perpetual poverty, let him resign.

“We need a fresh mandate which shall run the country with sanity. We cannot continue with an individual who has no solutions to the nation’s problems.

