The opposition UPND has labeled Presidential Edgar Lungu as the worst President in the world looking at the ruins he has caused.
UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka said it is surprising that President Lungu has managed to run down Zambia’s economy in less than three years.
“The Public universities are dead, Times of Zambia worker are in salary arrears, Zampost workers in salary arrears, Zambia Railways is absent in economic affairs, agriculture has been run down, corruption is skyrocketing, graduates have forgotten about job opportunities, businesses have died, the future of mines is uncertain, students have lost their meal allowances, many construction projects have stalled and many more,” Mr Katuka said.
“At the macro level, the Kwacha has run mad with the exchange rate depreciating like there is no President in charge, interest rates are skyrocketing making it very difficult for people to repay their loans resulting in their properties being grabbed by lenders, the economy has stopped growing at a rate that can generate employment, corruption has become the order of the day while the country’s huge foreign debt is becoming unpayable.”
He added, “Many are struggling to sustain their families. Zambians cannot wait to see Lungu leave. Zambians are fatigued and money is hard to come by. In a developed democracy, Lungu could have been forced to resign.”
Mr Katuka said if President Lungu has the conscious given the millions of Zambians he has subjected and condemned to perpetual poverty, let him resign.
“We need a fresh mandate which shall run the country with sanity. We cannot continue with an individual who has no solutions to the nation’s problems.
I rarely agree with UPND, but here they are not far from the truth. Mr Lungu is a terrible president. There a few i can think of who are worse, like the clown in Burundi. But Pres. Eddy is not far from the bottom either.
AND WHO IS THE WORST OPPOSITION LEADER IN THE WORLD? WE ALL KNOW HIM!!!
On point…….only the PF rats feeding off
Ka saka ka ndalama from lungu don’t feel the pain.
How can you go through $17 billion and start begging the IMF for a bailout 2 years later ????
Thats true, we have been saying this for years now, worst president to ever walk the face of the earth…… too dull
It is sad that the politics in Zambia all about insults. Please give us developmental issues and how you will improve the lives of the Zambian people. Lungu this lungu that will not bring food on my table or will not send my children to school, Articulate issues. Am really disappointed with the opposition, you are there to make checks and balances and put the government on their toes and make them sweat, but……
When the opposition try to articulate issues and give alternative solutions, you are busy snoring.
There is another problem we have as a country. The UPND and other oppositions are just a bunch of opportunistics and salivating at bringing our country down looking for that chunk to win an election. If ECL is the worse president. Thank you for the information, we are now aware. Now tell us how you and your party will give us the best President and how will he tackle the current misfortune our country is facing. Give us solutions please!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
@ Ghost Upnd has no solution anything, is it normal to suggest that lungs should pay salaries to zampost, times of Zambia etc employees? Zampost must infect be closed, in this time and error who saids letters? Almost everyone sends emails and we read news online. What katuka is saying does not make sense. Yes l agree corruption must be dealt with but companies and people must work hard to improve themselves. Is this the kind of opposition we have, we’re in big trouble as a country.
Visionless Corrupt Drunk comes to mind.
Whose spectors are you using when you say Lungu is the worst President in the World? The statement is value laden. You need to do more literature review.