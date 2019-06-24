The Ministry of Health is targeting to vaccinate Three Hundred and thirty one thousand girls aged 14 with Human Papilloma Virus Vaccine which start tomorrow.

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya says government will vaccinate the girls in two phases starting this year and next year for the second dose.

Dr Chilufya says the vaccination will help the country reduce cervical cancer in women which has become one of the major public health challenges.

He told ZNBC News that Zambia has been recording about three thousand cases of cervical cancers every year which has prompted government to embark on the HPV vaccination.

And, Dr. Chilufya has urged parents to ignore myths and rumors against the vaccine as it is safe and will improve the health of young women.

He said the vaccine was piloted safely within the country and that its safety and efficacy is guaranteed.

