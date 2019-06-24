President Edgar Lungu yesterday morning commissioned 38 Housing Units for the Zambia Police Service under the Ministry of Home Affairs in Chibombo District, Central Province.

The 38 houses are part of the phase (1) of the 12 000 housing unit project of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Speaking during the official hand-over, President Lungu said government is still committed to improving working conditions of the men and women in uniform

He said the Patriotic Front government remains committed to taking development to all parts of the country without leaving anyone behind and the security officers are not an exception

“The provision of decent houses for all law enforcement officers is therefore one of governments main priorities”

The Head of State stated that providing decent housing to security officers is a guarantee for an effective and reliable system able to detect and arrest crime.

“An effective and reliable service system is the underlining foundation of any democracy and solid foundation for sustainable social and economic development

Therefore investing in our security institutions will consolidate our democracy social and economic development this investment is cardinal because security institutions can not grow or operate effectively where their is no law and order”

President Lungu noted that no local or foreign investor can risk investing in a town, city or country without law and order.

The Head of State said Investing in housing for our security officers has also created jobs and provide essential construction skills to our people during the construction phase.

“As we invest in this projects we are not only creating jobs but also building capacities in our people”

Since the commencement of the 12 000 housing unit project for security officers a total of 10 000 jobs have been created countrywide.

So far 1375 houses out of the 2350 of the phase (1) houses have been completed.

And, Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo said construction of houses for men and women in uniform will change the face of Chibombo District and the country at large.

The Minister thanked President Lungu for the massive strides His government is making in improving the welfare of the security services in the country.

He said the on-going modernization of the Security Institutions and Services encompasses provision of decent housing, equipment and in-service training for officers across the country.

Hon. Kampyongo further called on the Men and Women in uniform to ensure they keep the security service above board and ensure Zambia remains a beacon of peace.

