UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has challenged the Patriotic Front Government to provide trading spaces and empowerment funds to street vendors to enable them survive the current harsh economic conditions.

Mr. Hichilema noted that with the ever depressing economic situation in the country, the PF regime should stop looting public resources through corruption and channel the money to helping citizens.

He said the PF should offer safe and conducive trading places to citizens that are trading in the streets and ensure these places are provided with toilets, water and other sanitary facilities so as to avoid waterborne diseases such as cholera and dysentery.

Mr. Hichilema said it is important that the street vendors are provided with some resources to enable them expand their businesses so they can grow.

He also noted the need to remove PF cadres from the markets where they are charging them illegal levies and basically terrorising citizens.

Mr. Hichilema said ultimately, there must be a well thought out strategy to create meaningful jobs for citizens, particularly young people and women.

He noted that there is a lot of money being stolen from the treasury by the PF leaders who are currently living lavishly while citizens are suffering.

