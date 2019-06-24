Zesco United coach George Lwandamina says it is time to deposit the ABSA Cup inside their trophy cabinet and now focus on this Saturday’s 2019 FAZ Super Division title showdown against Green Eagles.

Zesco head into the league playoff date against Green Eagles at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on June 29 following an emphatic 4-1 victory over Zanaco in the 2019 ABSA Cup final on June 22 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The win puts Zesco on course for a prospective double and surprisingly their first in both competitions since 2014.

“This is something else and it is gone. We should not bank on what has happened on Saturday. Now we have to prepare for the big one,” Lwandamina said.

Zesco are chasing an eighth league title since they returned to the FAZ Super Division in 2004.

That win will be Zesco’s third on the trot and will move them within one of Mighty Mufulira Wanderers and four behind record champions Nkana.

Meanwhile, Zesco’s win in the ABSA Cup saw them extend their record to six wins in the competition formerly called the Barclays Cup.

“It was a good game and worthy of a Cup final. Even Zanaco put in a lot of effort but Zesco utilized their scoring opportunities,” Lwandamina said.



WEEKEND SCORECARD

2019 ABSA CUP

Final

22/06/2019

Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Ndola

Zesco United 4(Jesse Were 13′,Winston Kalengo 24′,John Chingandu 62′, Lazarus Kambole 75′) -Zanaco 1(Ernest Mbewe 60″)

15/06/2019

Semifinals

Nkoloma Stadium, Lusaka

Zanaco 1(Ernest Mbewe 36′)*-Green Eagles 1(Edward Mwamba 13′)

*Zanaco qualify 3-2 on pp

Zesco United 2(Jesse Were 38′ 50′ pen)-Buildcon 0



2019 CUP COMPETITIONS TOP SCORERS

22/06/2019

Jesse Were (Zesco):3

Ernest Mbewe (Zanaco:2

Winston Kalengo(Zesco):1

John Chingandu (Zesco):1

Lazarus Kambole (Zesco):1

Edward Mwamba(Gree n Eagles):1

Maybin Kalengo(Zesco):1

Ronald Kampamba(Nkana):1

