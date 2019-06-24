Vice President Inonge Wina has directed National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Godfridah Sumaili to work with various churches in the country to roll out empowerment programmes and survival skills for widows.

Mrs. Wina says as a Christian nation, it would be a misfit for Zambia to neglect widows.

She called for a holistic approach addressing the plight of widows in the country.

Mrs. Wina said this in speech read on her behalf by Permanent Secretary in -Charge of Administration in the Vice President’s Office, Stephen Mwansa.

This was during the commemoration of the International Widows Day at Lusaka’s Cathederal of the Holy Cross.

And, All Africa Conference of Churches Director of Gender ,Women and Youths Lydia Mwaniki called for governments across the world to vigorously address the welfare of the widows.

Dr. Mwaniki said widows world wide are being discriminated and rights being violated.

And Dean of Cathederal Holy Cross, Reverend Charley Thomas assured widows that GOD has the ability to turn around their difficult circumstances.

