Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Felix Tshisekedi is today Thursday expected in the country for an official visit.

The DRC leader will spend two days in Zambia in which he will officiate at this year’s Zambia International Trade Fair in Ndola this Friday.

According to an official programme released to ZNBC news by cabinet office, The DRC President will arrive in the country with his wife in the morning and will later lay wreaths at the Presidential burial site in the afternoon.

President Tshisekedi will then hold talks at State House with President Edgar Lungu and later pay courtesy call on First President Dr. Kenneth Kaunda.

In the evening, President Lungu will host a state banquet for the visiting head of state.

President Tshisekedi will on Friday leave for the Copperbelt to officially open the Zambia International Trade Fair in Ndola.

