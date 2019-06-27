Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Felix Tshisekedi has arrived in the country for a two day state visit.President Tshisekedi is expected to hold talks with President Edgar Lungu and officiate at the Zambia International Trade Fair in Ndola tomorrow.

The plane carrying the DRC leader touched down at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA) in Lusaka at about 12:32 hours to a thunderous welcome from thousands of flag waving and ecstatic Congolese nationals.

He was received by his host counterpart President Edgar Lungu, Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji, Zambia’s Ambassador to DRC Friday Nyambe and DRC Ambassador to Zambia Chantal Maloba.Others include some cabinet ministers, Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa, Senior government and party officials, and embassy staff were on hand to welcome the DRC leader.

President Tshisekedi who is undertaking his first visit to Zambia since ascending to office on January 25, inspected a guard of honour and was given a 21 gun salute.

President Tshisekedi created excitement and frenzy among the Congolese nationals as he waved and walked over to greet them and appreciated the cultural dances and songs.

The DRC leader is expected to lay wreaths at the graves of Zambia’s fallen Presidents at the Presidential Embassy Memorial Park in Lusaka. Mr Tshisekedi will then engage President Lungu in talks aimed at strengthening mutual ties and cooperation between the two countries.

President Lungu is later today expected to host a State dinner in honour of visiting DRC leader Felix Tshisekedi. Mr Tshisekedi will fly out to Ndola tomorrow morning to officiate at the 55th edition of the Zambia International Trade Fair.

President Tshisekedi is the Fifth President of the DRC, having ascended to office in January this year after winning a tightly contested and delayed national election, to find a successor to President Joseph Kabila.

