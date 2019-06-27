The Prisoner Reintegration and Empowerment Organisation has applauded government’s intention to enact a law that will allow former inmates to be employed in the public service.

Prisoner Reintegration and Empowerment Organisation Executive Director Derrick Malumo told ZANIS in an interview today that former prisoners who have acquired skills and professions while incarcerated, deserve employment in public service.

Mr Malumo noted that inmates leave Correctional Facilities reformed and equipped with various skills and professions hence the need for them to be given an opportunity in public service, in order for them to earn a livelihood.

He said integration of former prisoners into society is incomplete if the former inmates are discriminated from getting jobs in formal and informal sectors.

And Mr Malumo has called on the Church to help advocate for the welfare of former, as they get integrated into the society.

He said his organisation is working hard towards assisting former prisoners receive empowerment and jobs, in order for them to contribute effectively to national development.

[Read 544 times, 544 reads today]