Government says it is capable of supplying 1.3 million metric tonnes of maize to the Democratic republic of Congo DRC to meet maize deficit in that country. Acting Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Moses Mawere says government has begun facilitating for trade between the two countries.

Mr. Mawere says the two countries are set to sign a Memorandum of understanding – MOU which will facilitate for trade of agriculture products like maize and mealie meal. He says the draft document of the MOU will be ready and shared with the DRC counterparts by the tenth July this year.

Mr. Mawere was speaking in Ndola when he met with Democratic Republic of Congo – DRC Katanga Province governor of Haut Jacques Katwe in Ndola this afternoon.

And Mr. Katwe says the DRC is depending on Zambia to help with providing it with food security through the export of maize and mealie meal. He says the formulation of the MOU will stop illegal vices in the export of maize such as smuggling and fraud.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Agriculture Permanent Secretary Songowayo Zyambo says the country has enough maize stock for export and Local consumption. He says the country is exploring means of investing in the maize production in the Northern part of Zambia to meet the growing demand of the product.

And Copperbelt Minister Japhen Mwakalombe has said that there is need to formalise trade between Zambia and Congo DRC. Mr. Mwakalombe was speaking when DRC Katanga province Governor Jacques Katwe and his delegation called on him at his office, adding that currently there is a lot of smuggling going on between the two countries.

Mr. Mwakalombe called on the Katanga Governor to engage with his office so as to strengthen trade ties between Zambia and Congo DRC.

And Mr. Katwe says the province has come up with a policy aimed at promoting Agriculture in Katanga and the country as a whole.

He says while it imports mealie meal from Zambia there is need to promote agriculture in order to increase production of maize and other Agriculture produce.

