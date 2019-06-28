Green Eagles are 90 minutes away from history when they face defending champions Zesco United in the 2019 FAZ Super Division playoff final on June 29 at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

Eleven years after making their FAZ Super Division debut, Eagles play their biggest match to date just seven months after their first-ever continental campaign in the 2018/2019 CAF Confederation Cup that ended with a second round exit last December.

“The feeling is we are ready, we have prepared well for this game. We are looking forward do that we can win our first league in our history. This is our chance and we are looking forward,” Eagles assistant coach Alex Namazaba said.

Victory for the Southern Province -based side will also see the first time a team from outside the Zambian football hotbed of the Copperbelt and Midlands would have won the league title.

Eagles captain Ceaser Hakaluba said they are excited but not under any pressure to be heading into Saturday’s date with destiny.

“For us, I think, we want it more than Zesco because we want to make history for the first time. This will be an interesting game and we are ready for it,” Hakaluba said.

“This will be a different ball game. We are not afraid of Zesco, we have prepared for them, and we know what we are capable of doing.”

Meanwhile, this will be Zesco and Eagles’ first competitive meeting since 2018 after they were separated in the group stages of the 2019 transitional season before winning their respective pool’s to book Saturday’s rendezvous.

They have met 16 times in the league with Zesco dominating with seven wins and losing three matches.

But Eagles beat Zesco in their last meeting 1-0 at home in Choma last October on the latter’s way to retaining the title.

And both sides will represent Zambia in the 2019/2020 CAF Champions League after winning their respective league groups campaigns.

