Government has again deferred the implementation of the General Sales Tax to September 1, 2019.

The General Sales Tax was initially supposed to be implemented starting from July 1, 2019.

Delivering her ministerial statement in Parliament today, Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe said the implementation of Sales Tax was differed because the Bill has not yet undergo parliamentary procedures which include second reading, committee stage and third reading.

Ms Mwanakatwe said once passed parliament the bill has to undergo Presidential assent.

“Clearly these processes cannot be completed before the stated date of July 1, 2019. To this end I wish to inform this house and the nation that the implementation date for sales tax has been moved to September 1, 2019.

“Government has continued to receive submissions from both the public and private sectors as it continues to sensitize them on the content of the bill. Like I said in my brief to the house in April, 2019, we do not want to leave any stone unturned. It is in this regard that my ministry working hand in hand with Zambia Revenue Authority went to all the 10 provinces to engage stakeholders in order to get their key input on the bill that was presented before this august house. We also interacted with professional bodies, academia, think tanks and other business associations,” she said.

She said there is need of support and determination to ensure that the nation gets enough resources to provide social services.

Ms Mwanakatwe proposed to hold a workshop with all Members of Parliament next week to discuss and clarify all issues on the General Sales Tax.

Below is the full statement

Mr. Speaker, I wish to thank you for giving me this opportunity to respond to the point of order raised by the Honourable member and to update the house and the nation on the progress made towards the implementation of sales tax.

Mr. Speaker, as I announced in April 2019 before this house we intended to implement the move from vat to sales tax on 1st July, 2019.

Sir, as you may be aware, the bill is yet to undergo parliamentary procedures which include second reading, committee stage and third reading. Once passed by parliament the bill has to undergo presidential assent.

Clearly these processes cannot be completed before the stated date of 1st July 2019. To this end Mr, Speaker, I wish to inform this house and the nation that the implementation date for sales tax has been moved to 1st September, 2019.

Mr. Speaker, the government has continued to receive submissions from both the public and private sectors as it continues to sensitize them on the content of the bill.

Sir, like I said in my brief to the house in April, 2019 we do not want to leave any stone unturned. It is in this regard that my ministry working hand in hand with Zambia Revenue Authority went to all the ten provinces to engage stakeholders in order to get their key input on the bill that was presented before this august house. We also interacted with professional bodies, academia, think tanks and other business associations.

Mr. Speaker, may I take this opportunity to thank the Zambian people for their support and determination to ensure that this nation gets enough resources to provide social services. I also wish to inform the nation that their views and suggestions will be taken into account as we implement sales tax.

Additionally Mr. Speaker I propose to hold a workshop with all members of parliament next week to discuss and clarify all issues on sales tax. I look forward to the support of the house during further consideration of the bill presented before this house.

I thank you Mr Speaker.

