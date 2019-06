Through the emPawa Africa initiative, Nigerian artist ,Mr Eazi, selected 100 artists to receive $3000 each to create a music video. Zambia singer Chembo was one of the artists chosen.

Chembo was able to create the music video for the song ‘Iyelele Africa‘ that was produced by Fabrice of Star House Music and co-produced by Emmanuel Shambaka.

