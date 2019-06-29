Goalkeeper and captain Jacob Banda today secured his place in Zambian football annuals after he single-handily guided Zesco United to their eighth FAZ Super Division title.

Zesco beat Green Eagles 3-1 on post-match penalties following a scoreless 90 minutes in the 2019 FAZ Super Division playoff final played at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

The result also saw Zesco collect their first League and Cup double since 2014 after lifting the 2019 ABSA Cup on June 22 when they beat Zanaco 4-1 in Ndola.

Banda made two stops and converted Zesco’s final spot kick to see the defending champions become the third most successful club in the land.

The Zesco number one saved the first penalty to deny Gift Wamundila while Samson Chilupe hit the post and later Banda parried Tapson Kaseba’s spot-kick.

Ray Mutale ,though, converted Eagles fourth but Zesco were already leading 2-0 thanks to some ruthless finishing by Mwila Phiri and the third spot-kick from Clement Mwape after Marcel Kalonda had fired wide the second penalty.

Banda then stepped up for decider, sending Eagles goalkeeper Sebastian Mwange the wrong way with the fourth.

His post-penalty match heroics came after he made a critical save in the 67th minute to deny Samson Mwenya.

Banda now becomes the first goalkeeper to win eight FAZ Super Division league titles with a single club since Zesco collected their first in 2007.

But Eagles will feel a little hard done by after Amity Shamende ‘s 49th minute goal was ruled out for offside and later in the 81st minute witnessed his free kick hit the right angle of Zesco’s post.

Meanwhile, Zesco are now one title behind Mighty Mufulira Wanderers and another four adrift of Nkana whom they have joined in the illustrious three-in-a-roll–league-title club that also includes Kabwe Warriors and Green Buffaloes.

And in the lunchtime kickoff of the 3rd and 4th playoff, Buildcon beat Zanaco 3-1 courtesy of a Eleuter Mpepo hat-trick in the 3rd, 26th and 29th minute.

Chitiya Mususu scored Zanaco’s consolation goal in the 65th minute.

