The Football Association of Zambia has paid tribute to the late KK XI captain Dickson Makwaza.

Makwaza, 74 died on June 29 in Ndola.

“The FAZ Executive and the entire football family mourns Mr. Makwaza. Mr. Makwaza was one the longest serving captains of the Zambia Nations Team formerly known as KK11 and was also a Life Member. He was recognizable by his humility despite his achievements in life,” FAZ president Andrew Kamanga said.

“It is our prayer that our modern day footballers learn from his great spirit of sacrifice and dedication.”

His funeral is being held at his home; Number 50, Ghana Circle Road in Luanshya.

[Read 91 times, 91 reads today]