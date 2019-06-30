Today’s Scripture

“I made haste, and did not delay to keep Your commandments.”

(Psalm 119:60, NKJV)

Don’t Delay

Isn’t it interesting how easy it is to put things off? We plan on doing something. We have good intentions. We just plan to do it later. “One day I’m going to start exercising. One day I’m going to get my finances in order. One day I’m going to forgive that person who hurt me.” The problem with this kind of thinking is that “one day” never comes.

There will always be some reason to keep delaying it. Is there something in your heart that you know you need to do? Maybe God has been dealing with you, and you keep putting it off. You think, “As soon as I get through this busy season, I’ll spend more time with my family.

As soon as I get a pay raise, I’ll start tithing my income. As soon as my child gets out of diapers, I’m going to get my family back in church.” But friend, good intentions don’t equal obedience. The quicker you do what you feel down in your spirit, the happier you’re going to be. Don’t let unfinished business keep you from God’s best. Step out. Obey His voice and walk in the blessing He has for you!

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You for Your patience and grace toward me. Search my heart. Show me the way to go. I choose to obey Your voice quickly and honor You in all that I do in Jesus’ name. Amen.”

