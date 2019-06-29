The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) is saddened by the death of former KK11 captain Dickson Makwaza senior who was also a Life Member.
Makwaza captained Zambia at the 1974 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt where the KK11 emerged runners up to the then Zaire.
Nicknamed barbed wire in his playing days, Makwaza coached Zambia at the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games where the team reached a historic quarterfinal finish.
FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has wished the Makwaza family God’s guidance during the period of mourning and beyond.
Kamanga says the game has lost one of its greatest icons.
“The FAZ Executive and the entire football family mourns Mr Makwaza. Mr. Makwaza was one the longest serving captains of the Zambia Nations Team formerly known as KK11 and was also a Life Member. He was recognizable by his humility despite his achievements in life,” Kamanga said.
“It is our prayer that our modern day footballers learn from his great spirit of sacrifice and dedication.”
Makwaza’s son Linos starred for the Chipolopolo in the post Gabon disaster era and has taken up coaching roles at various clubs. The deceased’s grandson Linos junior is on the books of Power Dynamos.
Makwaza died in Ndola in the early hours of today (29/06/19). He was born on July 15, 1943 in Mazabuka.
The funeral is being held at Number 50, Ghana Circle Road in Luanshya.
For and on behalf of:
FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA
Andrew Kamanga
PRESIDENT
Can someone give us a bio or good obituary of this great footballer? I remember him making a an impenetrable central defence with Dick Chama. Yes the “two Dicks” …. Sorry the UPND insultants it’s not what you think, kikikiki ki kikikiki
Dick Makwaza’s name shouldn’t be brought into pointless and cheap political mud-slinging whether in death or life. You’re not really old school but old tribalist.
Can someone give us a bio or good obituary of this great footballer? I remember him making a an impenetrable central defence with Dic.k Chama. Yes the “two D.ick.s” …. Sorry the UPND insultants it’s not what you think, kikikiki ki kikikiki
Great man he was indeed. I remember I was in grade 8 when Zambia won 4-0 to Italy. The Italian could not believe it. Kk was very happy and so was the whole country. Rest in peace great man.
The last part of your comment is very immoral and unwarranted. Respect the dead and leave your cheap politics out, you boot licker.
MHSRIP and sincerest Condolences to the entire Makwaza family.
Linos SR was truly a great man and very soft spoken. Humility lies in the hearts of the truly great.
It was an honour to live close to the Makwazas in “E” Avenue, Luanshya. Bana Kulu Linos was a very dear friend of my wife. Dickson and I worked together for ZCCM Luanshya Division. A great loss to Zambia.
I salute Makwaza for flying Zambia’s flag high. In playing and coaching career
That was a great achievement by beating Italy 4-0 in 1988 at Seol olympic games in Southern Korea
Write a proper obituary imwe ba kambwanga! This is Zambia’s greatest defender. He was the first defender to win the footballer of the year. He also won the sportsman of the year. He was captain of Mighty when they were Zambia s biggest cup winners. Just go to Chawama and dig up these stats. DON’T be lazy bastards
Even FAZ should declare moments of silence at football games throughout the country. All players should wear black armbands
Kankoyo Man: What’s the point of these insults? Makwaza has just passed on. Obviously it will take time to put relevant information together. Many practising journalism now were either not born or too young to know him. You can’t be angry @ the whole country. Sober up.
MHSRIP