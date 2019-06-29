The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) is saddened by the death of former KK11 captain Dickson Makwaza senior who was also a Life Member.

Makwaza captained Zambia at the 1974 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt where the KK11 emerged runners up to the then Zaire.

Nicknamed barbed wire in his playing days, Makwaza coached Zambia at the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games where the team reached a historic quarterfinal finish.

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has wished the Makwaza family God’s guidance during the period of mourning and beyond.

Kamanga says the game has lost one of its greatest icons.

“The FAZ Executive and the entire football family mourns Mr Makwaza. Mr. Makwaza was one the longest serving captains of the Zambia Nations Team formerly known as KK11 and was also a Life Member. He was recognizable by his humility despite his achievements in life,” Kamanga said.

“It is our prayer that our modern day footballers learn from his great spirit of sacrifice and dedication.”

Makwaza’s son Linos starred for the Chipolopolo in the post Gabon disaster era and has taken up coaching roles at various clubs. The deceased’s grandson Linos junior is on the books of Power Dynamos.

Makwaza died in Ndola in the early hours of today (29/06/19). He was born on July 15, 1943 in Mazabuka.

The funeral is being held at Number 50, Ghana Circle Road in Luanshya.

For and on behalf of:

FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA

Andrew Kamanga

PRESIDENT

