Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili has urged Zambian artists, musicians and event promoters to desist from condoning or participating in activities that undermine the countries national values and principles.

Rev. Sumaili took cognisance of the huge role performing artists play in shaping public perceptions opinions, but insisted that they should detach themselves from foreign influences that dent the country’s national values and principles inline with the Republican constitution.

Speaking during a press briefing with the PR Girl Media at the New government complex in Lusaka, Rev. Sumaili purely stated that government will not allow a situation where event managers invite people with questionable characters as this undermines the morals of the land.

This follows the PR Girls consultation with her ministry on their intent to bring into the country South African Choreographer and TV personality Somizi Mhlongo who is reportedly GAY!

Rev. Sumaili has reiterated that Zambia does not condone gayism and homosexuality adding that it remains a crime according to the Zambian laws.

“In Zambia we do not condone gayism and homosexuality and this is a crime …Inviting people with such means we are slowly accepting the vice. We must guard against such foreign influences as they pose a risk of disturbing our social fiber as a Christian nation,” Rev. Sumaili reaffirmed.

She said government shall remain committed in supporting innovation and creativity but will not compromise the countries shared values.

She maintained that government shall remain consistent in putting the nation first.

Below is the Minister’s full statement

JOINT PRESS BRIEFING WITH THE NATIONAL ARTS COUNCIL AND PR Girl MEDIA ON THE ROLE OF NATIONAL VALUES AND PRINCIPLES IN THE ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY ON 28TH JUNE, 2019 AT MINISTRY OF NATIONAL GUIDANCE AND RELIGIOUS AFFAIRS

Performing artists have a strong influence in society and help shape public perceptions and opinions. Therefore, in the promotion of National values and principles, Artists, Musicians and Event promoters are expected to develop a mechanism to hold their members accountable for compliance with National values and principles.

They are equally expected to refuse to condone or participate in acts of Commission or omission that undermine the national values and principles.

Therefore, as a Government we would not condone a situation where Event Managers are inviting people with questionable characters that might undermine the morals of the land as espoused in our Republican Constitution on National values and principles. Further, the Constitution demands that these national values and principles be applied in the enactment and interpretation of the laws as well as development and implementation of state policies.

In Zambia, we do not condone gayism and this is a crime and inviting such people means we are slowly accepting this vice. We must guard against such foreign influences as they pose a risk of disturbing our social fibre as a Christian Nation.

