Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili has urged Zambian artists, musicians and event promoters to desist from condoning or participating in activities that undermine the countries national values and principles.
Rev. Sumaili took cognisance of the huge role performing artists play in shaping public perceptions opinions, but insisted that they should detach themselves from foreign influences that dent the country’s national values and principles inline with the Republican constitution.
Speaking during a press briefing with the PR Girl Media at the New government complex in Lusaka, Rev. Sumaili purely stated that government will not allow a situation where event managers invite people with questionable characters as this undermines the morals of the land.
This follows the PR Girls consultation with her ministry on their intent to bring into the country South African Choreographer and TV personality Somizi Mhlongo who is reportedly GAY!
Rev. Sumaili has reiterated that Zambia does not condone gayism and homosexuality adding that it remains a crime according to the Zambian laws.
“In Zambia we do not condone gayism and homosexuality and this is a crime …Inviting people with such means we are slowly accepting the vice. We must guard against such foreign influences as they pose a risk of disturbing our social fiber as a Christian nation,” Rev. Sumaili reaffirmed.
She said government shall remain committed in supporting innovation and creativity but will not compromise the countries shared values.
She maintained that government shall remain consistent in putting the nation first.
Below is the Minister’s full statement
JOINT PRESS BRIEFING WITH THE NATIONAL ARTS COUNCIL AND PR Girl MEDIA ON THE ROLE OF NATIONAL VALUES AND PRINCIPLES IN THE ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY ON 28TH JUNE, 2019 AT MINISTRY OF NATIONAL GUIDANCE AND RELIGIOUS AFFAIRS
Performing artists have a strong influence in society and help shape public perceptions and opinions. Therefore, in the promotion of National values and principles, Artists, Musicians and Event promoters are expected to develop a mechanism to hold their members accountable for compliance with National values and principles.
They are equally expected to refuse to condone or participate in acts of Commission or omission that undermine the national values and principles.
Therefore, as a Government we would not condone a situation where Event Managers are inviting people with questionable characters that might undermine the morals of the land as espoused in our Republican Constitution on National values and principles. Further, the Constitution demands that these national values and principles be applied in the enactment and interpretation of the laws as well as development and implementation of state policies.
In Zambia, we do not condone gayism and this is a crime and inviting such people means we are slowly accepting this vice. We must guard against such foreign influences as they pose a risk of disturbing our social fibre as a Christian Nation.
I wish you could speak up on human rights abuses in form of retirements in both public and national interest.Personally gayism doesnt affect or influence me in any way.
It might not influence you individually but it has a collective negative effect on us as a nation. We refuse to tolerate this abominable lifestyle which is nothing but destructive to the entire human race.
It may affect your relative elo children or relative elo ukaba serious.
But true ba Sumaili should also be speaking against political lies, theft, corruption and other evils
IT IS LAW OF THE LAND.
So bloggers don’t take it on Madam Sunaili or vent the anger on Edgar Lungu. Period.
Please fight the constitution of the land. Take this to the Members of Parliament.
This is how the western world did. The campaigners took it to parliaments.
In the mean time.
THANK YOU REV SUMAILI. ZAMBIA WILL RESPECT ITS LAWS. GOD BLESS AND PROTECT.
If anyone don’t like it. Go jump into the crocodile infested River. !!!!!!
Oh right I understand now.
Theft is okay then.
100% understood Mrs Sumaili.
# Uncommon Sense 3
Raise that question to the Ministry of Home Affairs, that run crime prevention. Or keep the campaign against theft.
No I will not.
We’re talking about morality and decay of our national values here.
Yet theft isn’t decay of morality or national values right?
Uncommon Sense
How i wish South Africa could retaliate by banning corrupt government officials from going there because they dont tolerate thieving,corruption and State capture there
Awww! You will not. Then stop complaining.
What morality are talking about. You seem to confuse yourself.
Our laws and cultures say NO to:
A MAN STICKING HIS D***CK IN ANOTHER MAN’S AN*S
And yes theft is wrong. It will be always be wrong
When the Bible says “thou shall not steal”, it simply means do not steal because that is a biblical commandment. Equally, when our laws of the land stipulate that gayism and homosexuality is a crime, it is simply that, a crime, period. The minister is simply enforcing the law. This is not about our lost moral values as a Christian nation, no. It’s about the rule of law, no matter who is involved, celebrity or not. PR Girl Media should have actually done better by inviting, say, Nomzamo Mbatha or even Bonang Matheba who are equally influential and identify with Girl media. We cannot right a wrong where the law is concerned. My thoughts exactly.
#4 OJAMES
THANK YOU
The No.1 foreign influence in Zambia is Christianity and Madam Minister is heading the Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs…. Christian nation were all the “local” vices are okay.
Stop deceiving the public. we are informed that one of the people in that picture is lesbian.
You can stop lesbianism and gaysm. But spare us Zodwaism. It allows organs to grow naturally.