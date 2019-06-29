Zambia’s 1974 Africa Cup of Nations captain Dickson Makwaza has died.

Makwaza, 74 passed away on June 29 in Luanshya.

This passing was confirmed by his son and also ex Chipolopolo midfielder Linos Makwaza.

The ex- Zambia and Mufulira Wanderers defender was one of the longest serving national team captains.

He captained Zambia’s debut appearance at the 1974 AFCON in Egypt where the KK XI reached the final but lost to DR Congo, then Zaire in a final replay

[Read 256 times, 256 reads today]