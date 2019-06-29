Zambia’s 1974 Africa Cup of Nations captain Dickson Makwaza has died.
Makwaza, 74 passed away on June 29 in Luanshya.
This passing was confirmed by his son and also ex Chipolopolo midfielder Linos Makwaza.
The ex- Zambia and Mufulira Wanderers defender was one of the longest serving national team captains.
He captained Zambia’s debut appearance at the 1974 AFCON in Egypt where the KK XI reached the final but lost to DR Congo, then Zaire in a final replay
wow, 74 that’s very young. RB is just 82 yrs old.
These are funerals ministers should be attending.
Death sees no age limit
MHSRP. He will always be rememmber for his contribution to Zed football.
I enjoyed listening to 2 band radio, almost shaking through out the match.
What a great loss. Mighty’s favorite son departs. We will forever love you. This is a man who played football and not players. Go check his record. I think he had three yellow cards in his career because he never roughed up anyone. He would just mark you out of a game like Godfrey Ucar Chitalu knew.
Elyo imwe ba reporter write proper obituaries not this crap you have posted with information scanty as a G string. This is one of Zambia’s greatest ever defenders or players. Do justice to him!
It is about time the Zambian government thought of honouring such gallant men with national mourning. They contributed a lot towards uniting the country.
@Zedoc Any Zambian would support you. This man deserves national mourning. Zambian politicians are just too narrow minded that’s why we never develop. This is one of Zambia’s football maestro. Because of players like him kids didn’t become criminals. They went to Shinde, Dag hammaskjoeld Independence stadiums to watch Makwaza, Zoom Ndlovu. Iam watching. If there’s no national mourning for Makwaza no voting in next election
Ba LT not even a photo of the man…!
One of Zambia football legends has died. MHSRIP.