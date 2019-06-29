Vedanta Resources has reiterated its appeal to the Zambian government to discuss the KCM matter face-to-face.

Giving an update on the latest legal issues surrounding KCM, Vedanta says it remains committed to resolving the current situation in the best interests of all parties involved.

It said the Lusaka High Court granted Vedanta an interim order which stayed a number of powers that had been granted to the KCM Provisional Liquidator.

The company said these powers were stayed until an inter partes hearing on the order, scheduled for 4 July 2019.

“Subsequent to such order the Provisional Liquidator (on behalf of KCM) and ZCCM filed applications in opposition to Vedanta making the application and for the stay order to be set aside. The opposing applications were scheduled to be heard inter partes today (Friday).

“Vedanta’s counsel requested an adjournment to prepare opposing affidavits and arguments. This was accepted and the hearing on the applications has now been scheduled to be heard on 4 July 2019, along with the motion of Nchito and Nchito, on behalf of the KCM directors’ to represent KCM.”

“However as part of the decision handed down today the stay on the exercise of the powers of the Provisional Liquidator has been lifted pending the inter partes hearing on 4 July 2019.”

And KCM yesterday released the statement below regarding the court decision

Press release

High Court vacates Oder to Stay some powers of the KCM Provisional Liquidator

CHINGOLA, 28 June 2019: The Provisional Liquidator (“PL”) of Konkola Copper Mines Plc (KCM), Milingo Lungu, informs that Lusaka High Court judge M. Bobo Banda has vacated the initial ex-parte order she granted limiting some of the powers of the Provisional Liquidator.

On 26 th June 2019, the High Court had issued an order to restrain the Provisional Liquidator, Mr Lungu, from exercising and performing some of his powers in KCM following an Ex-parte application to Stay some of the PL’s powers which was filed by lawyers representing Vedanta Resources Holdings Limited. The latest court decision on 28 th June, 2019 follows an urgent application by lawyers representing ZCCM to discharge the Ex-parte Order which was granted by Judge Mrs. Anessi B. Banda on 26 th June, 2019. The 26 th June, 2019 Ex Parte Order, among others restrained the PL from engaging with KCM suppliers and contractors as well as other business partners which would have crippled operations of Konkola Copper Mines.

In view of the court’s latest order issued on 28 th June, 2019, Mr Lungu wishes to update the nation and all KCM stakeholders that operations of KCM remain on course with production ramp- up being the key focus as the company continues to engage with its business partners in a normal way.

As provided for under Zambian legislation, the Provisional Liquidator continues to exercise the executive responsibility of running the Company and the KCM Executive Management Committee remains accountable to the Provisional Liquidator.

“I am glad to reiterate that operations of the Nchanga Smelter, which commenced on 17 th June following the suspension of the operations on 17 th May 2019, have progressed in a smooth and sustainable manner. The Smelter has since started to produce copper anodes and acid required for the Tailings Leach Plant (TLP) operations,” Mr Lungu commented.

Mr Lungu further added that, “The Tailings Leach Plant itself is operating normally since resumption of operations on 20 th June 2019. All efforts by the various teams are entirely focused on ramping-up production. I therefore, urge employees to continue working normally, safely and remain steadfast in the pursuit to make KCM a great organization. Our stakeholders should also remain calm as we continue to work towards a common goal-safe and increased production.”

Shapi Shachinda

Manager Public Relations & Communications

[Read 441 times, 441 reads today]