We took time off politics to check on our farms from where we raise funds to support the less privileged in our country.

We do this by trading our farm produce which includes milk, maize and beef. The Agriculture sector is currently facing numerous challenges but we are confident that with determination, this sector alone can employ thousands of our youth and women as it has a long value chain.

When our time to be in government comes, we will do even more in improving the agriculture sector as one of our strategic economic boosters.

Agriculture demands for land and we will ensure that every Zambian youth and woman has a piece of land as their capital and then we can bring in the aspect of joint ventures with those with technology know-how so that together we can grow our economy and ensure food security.

Together with you, we will ensure a food secured Zambia.

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema

Facebook post

[Read 402 times, 402 reads today]

Related Posts:

Loading...

9 COMMENTS

  1. Very impressive ! Good job sir. This is much better than reading Sunday Chanda’s useless tantrums. Actions speak louder than words!

    6

    2

  5. Great job my president not this thief we have now. Prof lumumba highlighted one big problem in Africa which is that those with ideas have no power and those with power have no ideas.

    3

    1

  7. Sir what is your motives BY TRADING IN FARM…?

    I feel old people needs help from you even before coming a president.Yes in old days farms in southern province produced milk,maize and beef on big portions but it’s no longer same with change of life’s dynamics of the world.
    Hopefully you will help them.

    0

    1

  8. HH , you can do better , that cattle dip looks like it has been abandoned.

    Pleas get you farm mangers to improve works on your farms.

    0

    0

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here