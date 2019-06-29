We took time off politics to check on our farms from where we raise funds to support the less privileged in our country.

We do this by trading our farm produce which includes milk, maize and beef. The Agriculture sector is currently facing numerous challenges but we are confident that with determination, this sector alone can employ thousands of our youth and women as it has a long value chain.

When our time to be in government comes, we will do even more in improving the agriculture sector as one of our strategic economic boosters.

Agriculture demands for land and we will ensure that every Zambian youth and woman has a piece of land as their capital and then we can bring in the aspect of joint ventures with those with technology know-how so that together we can grow our economy and ensure food security.

Together with you, we will ensure a food secured Zambia.

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema

Facebook post

