We took time off politics to check on our farms from where we raise funds to support the less privileged in our country.
We do this by trading our farm produce which includes milk, maize and beef. The Agriculture sector is currently facing numerous challenges but we are confident that with determination, this sector alone can employ thousands of our youth and women as it has a long value chain.
When our time to be in government comes, we will do even more in improving the agriculture sector as one of our strategic economic boosters.
Agriculture demands for land and we will ensure that every Zambian youth and woman has a piece of land as their capital and then we can bring in the aspect of joint ventures with those with technology know-how so that together we can grow our economy and ensure food security.
Together with you, we will ensure a food secured Zambia.
UPND president Hakainde Hichilema
Facebook post
Very impressive ! Good job sir. This is much better than reading Sunday Chanda’s useless tantrums. Actions speak louder than words!
I thought he was helping the poor for free kansi its trading. proper capitalist.
Gifted business man
Not politician. Just forcing matters.
You dont have to be a president to contribute to national development
This is the best politics that does not just talk, but contributes to the wellbeing of people.
Great job my president not this thief we have now. Prof lumumba highlighted one big problem in Africa which is that those with ideas have no power and those with power have no ideas.
Am I dreaming, finally akaso nakapwa ba HH?
Sir what is your motives BY TRADING IN FARM…?
I feel old people needs help from you even before coming a president.Yes in old days farms in southern province produced milk,maize and beef on big portions but it’s no longer same with change of life’s dynamics of the world.
Hopefully you will help them.
HH , you can do better , that cattle dip looks like it has been abandoned.
Pleas get you farm mangers to improve works on your farms.