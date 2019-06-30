Linos Makwaza has paid glowing tribute to his late father and Zambia’s first AFCON final captain Dickson Makwaza.

And Kalusha Bwalya said Zambian football history cannot be written with a chapter on the late Makwaza.

Makwaza, 74 died on June 29 in Ndola.

“It’s painful especially that he was my mentor on and off the football pitch. He always provided the advice I needed as a player and now coach. His reason for my successful career and now even his grandson Linos Jr, is following in his footsteps,” Linos said and who has coached Nkana, Napsa Stars, the defunct Zamtel FC and is currently assistant coach at Nakambala Leopards.

Makwaza played and coach Mufulira Wanderers and is one of Zambia’s longest serving captain’s from 1965 to 1975.

The late Makwaza and Linos also hold a rare Zambian record as the only father and son to have played in separate AFCON finals in 1974 and 1994 respectively.

Linos Junior, a midfielder with Power Dynamos, was a 2017 U20 AFCON winner and is a Zambia U23 international.

And one of the late Makwaza’s successors as Zambia captain Kalusha described his former coach as inspirational.

“It is with great sadness to hear of the passing of my former coach and longtime captain of the Zambia National Football team (KK Eleven) Mr. Dickson Makwaza. I have fond memories of our long time together at Mighty Mufulira Wanderers FC. His contribution to Zambian football is immeasurable,” Kalusha said in a post on Twitter.

“He led Zambia to the Africa Cup of Nations in 1974 in Egypt where Zambia reached its 1st ever Final. It was the foundation and motivation on which Zambian football was built. To his family and friends, Please accept my sincere condolences, we mourn with you.”

