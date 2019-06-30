Zesco coach George Lwandamina says Green Eagles were worthy opponents in Saturday’s 2019 FAZ Super Division playoff final but that the league title was always destined to return to Ndola.

Zesco retained their FAZ Super Division title on June 29 after beating Eagles 3-1 on post-match penalties following a 0-0 fulltime result at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

The result saw Zesco win their eighth league title and collect their third successive FAZ Super Division crown.

“It was a very tough game they really wanted to take it Southern Province but doesn’t this Cup belong to Kitwe, Ndola or Lusaka, somewhere in those lines?” Lwandamina said.

“Anyway, it was a worthy final, they (Green Eagles) have really improved so much and we just hope they will do better next time. This time around it was ours.”

Saturday’s result saw Eagles hopes of becoming the first club from Southern Province to win the FAZ Super Division dashed.

However, both Zesco and Eagles will represent Zambia in the 2019/2020 CAF Champions League that kicks off this August.

Eagles will be making their first appearance in the competition after making their continental debut in the 2018/2019 CAF Confederation Cup where they made a second round exit last December.

