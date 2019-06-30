Vice President Inonge Wina has revealed that overwhelming numbers of United Party for National Development -UPND ward councillor are applying to join the Patriotic Front (PF).

Ms. Wina says the PF-Secretariat is being flooded with such applications by a vast number of UPND Councillors.

She observed that the UPND Councillors have realised that their party has no future.

Ms. Wina has dispelled allegations that the PF is bribing UPND Councillors in North-western Province and other parts of the country to ditch their party.

She was responding to Kabompo members of parliament Ambrose Lufuma during the Vice President’s Question Session in parliament.

Meanwhile Ms Wina expressed confidence that unnecessary by-elections will be curtailed once the constitution and electoral laws are amended.

She said the recent National Dialogue Forum-NDF gathered recommendations for the country to curtail unnecessary by-elections.

The NDF was constituted to facilitate the amendment of the Constitution and other subsidiary laws.

And the Vice President has insisted that government has not banned the movement of maize locally.

Ms. Wina says Zambians are free to transport maize within the country but reiterated that government has banned the export of maize.

Ms. Wina said this in parliament during the Vice President Question Session.

She was responding to United Party for National Development -UPND Moomba member of parliament Fred Chaatila.

Mr. Chaatila complained that people from his constituency buying and transporting maize from other parties of the country are facing harassment.

