President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and Zimbabwean President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa were yesterday afternoon conferred with honorary doctorate degrees in law by the University of Zambia (UNZA) for, among other things, their exceptional leadership and upholding the rule of law.

The two leaders received their honorary degrees at a ceremony held by the University of Zambia in Lusaka.

Both President Lungu and Mnangagwa graduated from UNZA with LLB.

The awarding of the degrees to the two leaders has evoked sharp reactions from The Head of State will be conferred at a Ceremony to be held at UNZA.

Notably, civil rights activist Laura Miti said President Lungu must decline the good governance honorary doctorate if indeed the university is planning to confer him.

“If there is ever a time one hopes a rumour making the rounds is fake news, it this story that the University of Zambia plans to award President Lungu with an honorary doctorate in good governance. Good governance Even he would refuse it, kaleza. They should give him one for encouraging health and fitness pela, if they must. These things must ring true” Miti said.

However, Foreign Affairs Minister Joe Malanji said the decision by UNZA to confer Doctor of Laws degrees on the two Presidents who are former students of the institution will raise the profile of the University.

He told Reporters that Universities like Harvard boast of having produced many Presidents in the United States of America wondering why UNZA should not be proud to have produced three Presidents.

Mr. Malanji said UNZA has produced several leaders across Africa who are currently serving in high positions in their countries.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa has returned to Zimbabwe after concluding his one-day official working visit to Zambia.

President Mnangagwa was seen off by Foreign Affairs Minister Joe Malanji, Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo, Higher Education Minister Professor Nkandu Luo, Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa and other senior government and party officials.

The plane carrying President Mnangagwa and his entourage left Kenneth Kaunda International Airport for Harare, Zimbabwe at 18:39 hours local time.

