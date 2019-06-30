The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has partially lifted the suspension on the Road Service Licence for Scorpion Buses.

RTSA Head of Public Relations Frederick Mubanga says the partial lifting is restricted to only FIVE buses that passed inspection tests and installed with Global Position System -GPS- devices.

Mr. Mubanga says the agency also carried out a re-test of eight drivers that passed the exercise.

He said the partial lifting of the license follows the operators meeting part of the conditions set by the agency to uplift the road safety profile of Scorpion Bus.

Mr. Mubanga however said in a statement that RTSA will revoke the operator’s licence if they abrogate the conditions of the partial lifting of the suspension.

On April 17, 2019, a Scorpion Bus was involved in an accident which claimed 14 lives on the Chingola-Solwezi road and this prompted RTSA to suspend the operator’s Licence.

