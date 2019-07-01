Mumamba Numba has described the 2019 transitional season as a disappointment.

Although the seven-time league champions managed to secure continental football qualification for the first time since 2017, The Bankers finished yet another season without any silverware.

On Saturday, Zanaco finished fourth in the 2019 FAZ Super Division season following a 3-1 third and fourth playoff loss to Buildcon.

The defeat came a fortnight after they were knocked out on penalties by Green Eagles in the 2019 ABSA Cup semifinals on June 15.

“It is disappointing on our part especially that we are finishing the league without a trophy,” Numba said.

“Our aim was to challenge for the league title but unfortunately we couldn’t do that, but it happens in football.

“We just need to pick up our pieces and move on. All we need to do now is strengthen the team so that we don’t reschedule any of our games next season.”

“We want to be playing our continental and league matches all at the same time.”

Zanaco have not won the league title since 2016 while the last trophy they lifted was the Barclays Cup (Now ABSA Cup) in 2017.

The Sunset Stadium side will play in the 2019/2020 CAF Confederation Cup after finishing second in Pool A of the transitional season behind Zesco United who will represent Zambia in the CAF Champions League next term.

