All People Congress Leader Mason Msoni says Zambians are fatigued by the unending corruption in President Edgar Lungu’s government.

Mr. Msoni says President Lungu’s lack of political will to help tackle corruption and his continued shielding of criminal suspects still serving in government has made the fight against graft extremely difficult for law enforcement officers.

He said the fight against corruption should not be left to law enforcement officers alone Zambia is to eradicate the vices and has asked Citizens to join the struggle against graft.

Mr. Msoni said corruption takes away money meant for the much needed social services and ends up in private pockets.

“In essence it is taxpayers money criminals are stealing with impunity and putting in their own pockets for personal use. We also think that the reckless abuse of public funds must now be curtailed by ensuring that those who have made it a habit to abuse public resources are brought to book”, he added.

Mr. Msoni said it is prudent to remind ourselves as citizens that we have the power to effect a citizens arrest or to apprehend any suspect found committing crimes against the people of Zambia.

He said it is now incumbent upon ourselves as citizens to join hands with law enforcement officers and help bring sanity to our country by volunteering to join the struggle against graft.

“We should all frown upon the corrupt and denounce perpetrators in the strongest terms as opposed to hero worshipping criminals and offering them support in droves when escorting them to court”, he added.

Mr. Msoni added that this attitude of giving criminals solidarity is tantamount to glorifying criminality and sending a wrong signal to other criminals still committing crimes in government.

[Read 54 times, 54 reads today]