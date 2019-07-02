National Democratic Congress President Chishimba Kambwili has demanded for the immediate reopening of the Copperbelt University.
And Dr. Kambwili says if CBU is not reopened, he shall call on affected students, parents and Civil Society Organizations to demonstrate over the continued closure.
Dr. Kambwili has described the closure of the second highest institution of learning as regrettable.
The NDC leader wondered why Government is vehemently refusing to listen to the plight and cries of the people on CBU.
Meanwhile, Dr. Kambwili has described as scandalous the continued exportation of Mukula logs by suspected Chinese nationals.
He adds that some Government officials who are colluding with Chinese are benefiting from the illicit exports of the logs.
Dr. Kambwili says it is perplexing that the export of the logs has continued despite Government banning the export of the logs.
Yesterday, Prime TV exposed a scam in which hundreds of trucks laden with Mukula logs where discovered trying to export the wood outside the country.
And the NDC leader has described the newly launched Health insurance scheme as a scandal.
Dr. Kambwili says the implementation of the scheme should forthwith be suspended.
He is urging unions in the public service to reject the implementation of the scheme.
He notes that the medical scheme smells corruption as it will be a conduit to steal money from public service workers.
Hahahahahaha. Kuti waseka, a leader calling for students and parents to take the law into their hands. Is this how you will rule Zambia? They’re better way of doing fine
Dr. Kambwili shut up. Let the chaps learn something from this closure. I have a child at CBU but I also want him to learn that breaking of innocent people’s property in not acceptable. How I wish this closure can go up to six months.
All you people need to shut up that school belongs to the people of Zambia and not PF, Luo or Lungu. In fact the government needs to be upfront with the people, everyone knows that they have no money. This government doesn’t care about education how do you keep closing a big institution like this, very irresponsible