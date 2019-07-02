Interpol have placed Barclays Bank employee Pamela Gondwe on its Red Alert List of most wanted criminals.

According to the notice, Pamela is wanted to face charges of theft by servant.

Ms. Gondwe is believed to have fled Zambia last month and is suspected of taking away $400,000 cash belonging to Barclays Bank.

Before her disappearance, Pamela was among the people entrusted with the vault of Barclays Bank, Longacres Branch in Lusaka.

