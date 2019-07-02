ZESCO Limited has lost over K65,000 in the month of June due to vandalism of medium voltage cables in Kabushi, Mushili and Kansenshi townships of Ndola on the Copper belt province.

Company Public Relations Manager Hazel Zulu is concerned about this development and is even more disturbed that most of the incidences were happening during the time of load management especially in the night.

Mrs. Zulu said the recent incidences occurred on 11 June 2019 involving, 120 millimeter square x 4 core x 10 meters medium voltage cables amounting to K8,974 that were vandalized and stolen in Kabushi township opposite Kabushi A primary school while on 12 June 2019, 120 millimeter square x 4 core x 5 meter of medium voltage cables amounting to K4,485 were stolen in the same area affecting over a hundred customers.

She said other cases of vandalism were reported in Kabushi, Mushili and Kansenshi townships bringing the total cost of vandalized installations in Ndola in the month of June only to K65,000.

“We would like to urge all well-meaning Zambians, particularly residents of Mushili, Kabushi and Kansenshi in Ndola to partner with ZESCO by being vigilant in safeguarding ZESCO installations, which are meant to provide a service to them to make their lives better”, she said.

Mrs. Zulu said ZESCO is saddened by this development as it is detrimental to the development of the country especially that the loss incurred is derailing new customer connections. This is a critical material intended for new customer connections but being diverted for these unplanned works due to vandalism.

She said electrical equipment involves huge amounts of money and investments and any acts of vandalism takes the Corporation and the country at large backwards.

“We want to send a stern warning to perpetrators of such vices that ZESCO will not relent in ensuring that the culprits are arrested and brought to book. Perpetrators should know that vandalism is a crime that attracts a minimum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment and a maximum of 25 years’ imprisonment”, she added.

Mrs. Zulu has however assured the public that Zesco will step up line patrols, investigations, and intelligence gathering and sensitization programs at localities where rampant vandalism of cables and transformers has been recorded.

She said ZESCO will also enhance security controls for access to critical facilities.

She said ZESCO remain committed to ensuring that they ‘make it easy for people to live a better life’ as we continue to work vigorously to bring these vile acts to a halt.

