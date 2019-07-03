Music legend Pompi is set to unveil the ‘Unstoppable’ song, as part of his role as Standard Chartered Bank’s Digital Bank Ambassador. The song is set to play on radio stations this week.

Launched on 27th June 2019, Standard Chartered Bank’s first-ever digital bank in Zambia marks an important milestone in the Bank’s path towards digital innovation – a move which is certain to disrupt traditional banking in Zambia, and another first in the market for the bank.

As part of his role as StanChart’s Digital Bank Ambassador, Pompi is lending his voice and image rights through a series of Marketing and Community engagement activities over the next 6 months. Together, StanChart and Pompi will ensure the digital bank message reaches as many Zambians as possible.

Commenting on the partnership with Pompi, Herman Kasekende, Standard Chartered Bank Zambia CEO, said: “We are delighted to be working with Pompi to promote the first-ever digital bank in Zambia. Pompi is an inspiration, not only due to his musical talent, but also for his dedication to promoting youth development in Zambia. He has represented Zambia as a Global Shaper at the World Economic Forum, and championed key youth empowerment initiatives. Pompi’s priorities and ideals are very much in line with the Bank, making him the perfect partner for this momentous new offering. The launch of our digital bank in Zambia is an important chapter for the Bank – going digital means progression, not just for our business, but also for our clients.”

Christine Matambo, Standard Chartered Bank’s Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing, said: “Pompi was the natural choice for us to launch this exciting, truly digital bank. He is a true role model in Zambia. This partnership opens up a great opportunity to contribute to the social and economic wellbeing of the country, where we have been operating for over 112 years. The campaign which Pompi is spearheading aims to not only raise awareness of Standard Chartered bank’s innovative digital offering, but also to further enhance financial inclusion across the country. This is an exceptionally important undertaking for the future of Zambia.”

Deep Pal Singh, Standard Chartered’s Head of Retail Banking, said: “The Bank is thrilled to be working with Pompi – he represents the true values and ideals of our great country, and has truly been a role model, especially for young people. Throughout his career, Pompi has continued to fly the Zambia flag high and made fellow Zambians proud. We have no doubt that he will fly the Standard Chartered Digital Bank flag high.”

Speaking on his new endorsement, Pompi said: “I am excited to be working with Standard Chartered Bank. I am also honoured to be chosen to support their efforts to enhance accessibility to banking services for the Zambian people. I am truly grateful for this opportunity and proud to play a key role in spreading the word on Zambia’s first-ever digital bank.”

Through the launch of the digital bank, Standard Chartered Bank has disrupted the banking sector, and is bridging the gap between the traditional banking model and the new, digital savvy generation in Zambia. The first-ever digital bank model makes banking services simple, more accessible and convenient.

[Read 6 times, 6 reads today]