Green Eagles made a bright start to their CECAFA Club Cup campaign on Saturday following a 2-0 Group C win over Heegan of Somali in Kigali.

Goals by striker Kennedy Musonda and Spencer Sautu in each half gave the guests side from Zambia the victory.

Musonda struck in the 27th minute before Sautu cemented the victory in the 52nd minute.

Eagles face hosts APR in their penultimate Group C match on July 8 in Kigali of the competition Rwanda is hosting from July 6-21.

Meanwhile, APR was by press time in action in their opening Group C fixture against Ugandan side Proline.

Eagles are using the tournament to prepare for next month’s debut campaign in the 2019/2020 CAF Champions League.

This is after earlier making their debut continental appearance in the 2018/2019 CAF Confederation Cup where they made a second round exit last December.

