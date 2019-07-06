Local Government Minister Vincent Mwale has directed council police officers to immediately stop confiscating products from street vendors.
Mr. Mwale says those found harassing street vendors and grabbing their merchandise will be severely punished because it is illegal.
He says the council police can find better means of handling street vending than using brutality.
Mr. Mwale was speaking to ZNBC News in Lusaka.
He also urged the Lusaka City Council to up their game and deal with street vendors in the right manner.
The Minister said street vendors are also human beings and should be handled as such.
He said concerns have been raised from members of the public over the harassment of street vendors which might cause them to lose confidence in the council and its operations.
I like Vincent
Like I said and predicted when I said this on Lungu in 2007
I can now tell you this- Vincent will be the leader of PF and will succeed President Lungu.
remember who told you this first!
Thanks
BB2014,2016
Who the fuuuck told Zambians to be eating from the fields they work? Those officers are only following directives of ubomba mwibala, hence stealing from poor women in streets, they even take some chikanda to their mayor.
Aba bafi color Fi puba Elo Ni ba car bo lala nensoni tabakwata the problem of putting inchushi to be leaders
Please tell us how the construction of the new market is costing K90m …where did you take all the money people donated to? How come you never arrested the arsonists? Street Vending is illegal..council police are just carrying out their duties unlike you thieves!!
Yes , we know, elections in 2021…..
from now untill 2021 PF have given up all hope of providing meaningful employment and decent affordable trading spaces
First you create a law to ban street vending and then when councils want to implement the same law you want to stop them. I thought this was one of the sober ministers. I was wrong.
Council Police were only carrying out instructions from the PF LCC under the same PF/MMD Minister of Local Government.Now because there is a backlash from the vendors and the loss of votes in 2021 Council Police have become the scape-goat. Government for political expediency and conveniency.
Flip flopping. I thought the same government said street vending is illegal. Now the impression we are getting is that street vending is not illegal after all.
Disaster!!!!
A lot of effort and hard work from our ever dependable ‘men in uniform is what has led to our Lusaka town center being relatively clean. We can’t afford to go back to the filth that became Lusaka town center. And again why should we START PREPARING TO WELCOME CHOLERA like this? The Lusaka City Council have been doing a commendable job so far – and must be supported.
Because we drawing close to elections now the language is changing
It is a directive from davis mwila…..
This is one very dull minister. When councils were closing bars that were operating beyond time limits, and serving underage patrons. This very minister came out to say that doing so by the council and police was harming the economy. This is way before election time when he said this. Zambia has way too many dander heads in positions of power. Poor president Lungu has a shallow pool to pick from.