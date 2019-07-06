Local Government Minister Vincent Mwale has directed council police officers to immediately stop confiscating products from street vendors.

Mr. Mwale says those found harassing street vendors and grabbing their merchandise will be severely punished because it is illegal.

He says the council police can find better means of handling street vending than using brutality.

Mr. Mwale was speaking to ZNBC News in Lusaka.

He also urged the Lusaka City Council to up their game and deal with street vendors in the right manner.

The Minister said street vendors are also human beings and should be handled as such.

He said concerns have been raised from members of the public over the harassment of street vendors which might cause them to lose confidence in the council and its operations.

