Zambia-born Emirates cabin crew member Cece Chibamba always dreamt of travelling and seeing the world.And after a year and half of working in a bank the opportunity of a lifetime came along when she joined the airline four years ago, joining talented men and women from over 160 countries employed by Emirates.

“Emirates was the obvious choice for me. It is the best airline in the world,” said Ms Chibamba, who works in the airline’s business class lounge as part of the cabin crew.

She loves her job, but it’s discovering new cultures and countries that gives her the greatest thrill.

“It is like living in a dream. I get to visit places I only dreamt of and fall in love with countries I never thought I would ever get to see,” she said.

It’s a world away from her earlier career in banking, which she took up after studying law and economics at the University of Swansea in Wales.

When Ms Chibamba visits a new location, she tries her best to get the full experience and has devised a way to fully soak up the new destination.

“I find out where the locals hide out, befriend them and ask questions. The best way to experience a new country or city is through the locals’ eyes.”

At the moment Ms Chibamba’s favourite country is Italy: “I love Italy because of its rich culture, history, art, incredibly beautiful architecture and delicious food. I have been to Rome more times than I can remember but I am still excited to go back, because no matter how many times you see it, the city is always fascinating, even when I see the same things I’ve seen before.”

Ms Chibamba currently lives in Dubai, and in her spare time she likes to host friends, play her guitar to relax or watch documentaries.

It’s the numerous activities that make living in Dubai such fun, she says.

“You can never get bored in Dubai; there is so much to do. I also love the fact that all the different cultures and people co-exist.”

Although she enjoys Dubai Ms Chibamba still misses Zambia and has fond memories of it.

“My fondest memories of Zambia are the people, speaking Bemba and the food. Visiting my grandparents with all my siblings and cousins, playing out in the open, and eating chikanda.”

Ms Chibamba exemplifies Emirates’ policy of providing global opportunities to shine for people from all nationalities.

[Read 547 times, 376 reads today]