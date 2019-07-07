Young Green Eagles will play as scheduled Kansanshi Dynamos in their delayed 2019 FAZ Super Division promotion playoff after FAZ upheld its verdict in a player status case against Yeta FC.

Young Green Eagles won 3 points off Yeta from a FAZ Division One Zone 4 Week 23 game after the latter fielded two ineligible players in that fixture.

But their playoff match against Kansanshi on July 6 was postponed after Yeta appealed against the ruling to the FAZ Appeals Committee who in turn referred it back to the FAZ Player Status Committee for review on July 7.

“The ruling paves way for Young Green Eagles to play their promotional playoff with Kansanshi Dynamos,” FAZ spokesperson Mwazi Chanda said.

“On Saturday the Appeals Committee directed that the Player Status Committee reconvene to dispose of the matter in the presence of witnesses from both parties.

“Both clubs had physical representation at the hearing held today (Sunday) at Football House.”

Now Kansanshi and Young Green Eagles wait to be advised the rescheduled dates of both first and final leg matches following cancellation of the initial leg that the latter was set to host on July 6 at Nkhosa Stadium in Kafue.

