Green Eagles coach Aggrey Chiyangi insists they are not under pressure heading into Wednesday’s must-win final Group C game after stumbling in their 2019 CECAFA Club Cup quarterfinals ambitions in Rwanda.

Eagles, who are making their CECAFA debut, face Proline after suffering a setback on July 8 when hosts APR beat them 1-0 in Kigali to win Group C on maximum 6 points and qualify to the last eight with a match to spare.

The loss came after Eagles began their Rwanda tournament campaign with a 2-0 win on July 6 over Somalia club Heegan.

Eagles must now beat Proline of Uganda this Wednesday to seal the second and final quarterfinal spot in Group C.

Proline and Eagles are tied on 3 points from two games played after the Ugandans’ beat Heegan 2-0 on July 8.

“What is important is we will plan for Proline. We have watched how they play even though every game is different but at least we have an insight of the team knowing that this is the last game we are going to play and the winner between us and Proline will qualify to the next stage,” Chiyangi said.

“It (the loss) does not put any pressure on us. The reason is very simple; this is a game and they are three results.

“Once you get the worst result, the only thing is you plan positively for the coming game.”

Winner and runners-up in Group C will face Group D runners-up and winners respectively.

Group D comprises of three-time champions Gor Mahia of Kenya, DC Motema Pembe of DR Congo, Zanzibar side KMKM and AS Ports from Djibouti who kickoff their campaign on July 8.

[Read 75 times, 75 reads today]