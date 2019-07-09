Former Power Dynamos star striker Jean Lomami says his old club needs to invest more in player recruitment if they are to be title contenders next season.

Power finished sixth in Stream B of the 2019 transitional FAZ Super Division season with 24 points, 12 behind pool winners Green Eagles.

In an interview in Kitwe, Lomami said Power must beef up the current squad with experienced players as they prepare for the 2019/20 season.

“I still follow the performance of Power Dynamos. That is the team I support whether they win or lose. Last season they did not perform very well,” the ex-Rwanda international said.

“The team should find experienced players. They may not be foreigners because Zambia has many experienced players. Power need to form a stronger team,” Lomami said.

He played for Power between 2002 and 2005 before moving to Sudanese giants Al Merreikh.

“Power will bounce back. I am believe the team will do well next season,” he said.

Lomami is currently coaching Division One side Mumbwa Medics who will be competing in the National League next season.

“I want to ensure that we take Mumbwa Medics into the Super League. I am happy we have moved the team from Division One to the National League,” he added.

Medics finished third in Zone 4 with 58 points from 30 matches.

