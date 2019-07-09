Movement for Multi-party Democracy faction leader Mr. Felix Mutati today failed to show up at the Lusaka High Court where he was supposed to take the witness stand.

This is in the case where Winnie Zaloumis, the National Secretary of a rival faction led by Nevers Mumba, has taken Mutati and three others to Court to ask them who gave them authority to organise the MMD Convention of 2016.

Today, when the matter came up for continued trial before Judge Newa, Mutati who was supposed to take the stand as the first defense witness was not in Court.

What made matters worse was that his lawyer Jonas Zimba was also absent.

Judge Newa did not take Mutati and his lawyer’s absence lightly as she adjourned the matter to Thursday this week.

She has further threatened to proceed and close the case at the next hearing on Thursday.

MMD Deputy Spokesperson Peter Phiri in an interview after the case was adjourned said that Mutati’s “No Show” is an admission of guilt to holding an illegal Convention.

“We as the MMD are not shocked by this morning’s turn of events. It is clear that the rebels led by Mr. Felix Mutati organised an illegal convention under a tree without any authority from the party leadership of President Nevers Mumba’s National Executive Committee”, Mr. Phiri said.

“Since 2016, they have tried every trick in the book to frustrate this case. All their tricks have failed to avoid answering who gave them authority to organise there illegal convention. Mutati’s failure to appear in Court and testify is an admission of guilt,” Mr. Phiri said.

By Luke Musonda

[Read 63 times, 63 reads today]