Zambia’s largest bank by assets, ZANACO has refuted reports that it suffered a major hack on its Xapit Mobile Money system last weekend.

But some ZANACO customers have insisted that they lost money after some suspicious transactions appeared in their accounts and have challenged the bank to show responsibility over the matter.

In a statement, ZANACO through its Head of Marketing and Communications Mutinta-Musokotwane Chikopela said ZANACO management would like to assure members of the public and customers that there has been no security breach on its systems.

Mrs. Chikopela said the Bank has invested and continues to invest heavily in the controls and systems that host customer Personally Identifiable Information (PII) as security for its customers is of the utmost importance and is at the centre of it’s core strategy.

“Regrettably, it would appear that some of our customers have yielded to incessant pursuits of cyber criminals and shared their personal banking credentials,” Mrs Chikopela admitted.

“Following industry wide cyber fraud, we have embarked on a Fraud Awareness Campaign in an effort to sensitizeour customers and the public on how to protect their information and themselves against fraud. The campaign has run on various radio stations and on all our SocialMedia Platforms,” she said.

“We continue to advise our customers that details such as pin and/or passwords should never be shared online or with anyone else and if they suspect an attempt for fraud, they must quickly change their pin and report any suspicious activity,” Mrs. Chikopela said.

“We strongly appeal to our customers and members of the public to heed that cyber-crime is an industry wide situation and also cuts across different industries. Cyber-crime prevention is a collective responsibility as cyber-crime is on the increase globally.”

She added, “It is therefore each person’s responsibility to safeguard themselves and exercise extreme security as we all work towards our national financial inclusion agenda.”

But some ZANACO customers have insisted that there was an attack on its system which led them to lose their savings.

The clients who were affected have since called on the bank to step up its security measures.

Some ZANACO clients interviewed are disappointed that a big bank like ZANACO could suffer such an attack on its systems.

Some who were affected and lost their money in the process say they have been inconvenienced and are demanding that they be compensated their money.

Samwali Nancy Malitoli wrote on Facebook that she lost her salary due the system hack.

“My November 2018 salary together with my ka savings from my savings account disappeared from my ZANACO accounts and it did show that the money went to a FNB account under the name Chrispin Kila and it was a swift transfer authorized on a sunday at 12 Hours. Well, i reported to the bank and up to now nothing has been done and what is shocking is that even the book balance of K200 was wiped out and now they are say they cannot do anything because that transfer was pin generated…..What system is this!!!!total rubbish!.”

