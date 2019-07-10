Chipolopolo on Wednesday completed their first phase of their weekly training camp in Lusaka to prepare for their 2020 CHAN qualifier against Botswana at the end of July.

Zambia have been in camp in Lusaka since Monday as the countdown starts for the July 26 second round, first leg qualifier against Botswana.

“The three days that we have been in camp I must say have been very fruitful especially that we started on a shaky note because the players are coming from off-season,” Zambia assistant coach Mumamba Numba said.

“On Monday morning they struggled a bit but later in the afternoon we saw some life coming out from them.”

Numba added he hoped to see the players back in camp this Sunday with the same levels of fitness maintained over the next four days back at their respective clubs after most of the teams began for 2019/2020 pre-season training on Monday, July 8.

But the camp ended without a training match after the planned practice game against Red Arrows fell through.

Zambia travel to Botswana for the 2020 CHAN qualifier first leg on July 26 and host The Zebras on August 3 to decide who goes through to the final round in September and October to face either Angola of eSwatini.

“I think it is a very good thing on our part especially playing away first. If we go there and get a victory we will be at an advantage as we come back for the return leg,” Numba said.

“In that regard, we will reduce pressure on our part as we play the return leg because it will be easy for us to beat Botswana at home.”

[Read 26 times, 26 reads today]