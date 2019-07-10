Kelvin Kaindu says he is humbled to be back home at Zanaco following his appointment to the seven-time champions bench.

Kaindu returns to the bench just three months after he was sacked by Power Dynamos.

Zanaco on Wednesday unveiled their former captain and winger as their striker coach on a two year deal and is reunited with his ex-team mate and now head coach Mumamba Numba.

It will be Kaindu’s second stint as Zanaco assistant after serving between 2007 to 2009 before moving to Zimbabwe to be head coach at Highlanders.

“It is a team that is already established. I have just come back with a bit of knowledge that I have acquired coaching abroad and locally,” Kaindu said.

“I think we come a long way with Numba. In fact were elevated as Zanaco player coaches at the same time. So for me working with Numba is beyond football relations we are like family.”

Kaindu and Numba ‘s goals plus impact as Zanaco players fuelled the Lusaka clubs first four FAZ Super Division titles in 2002, 2003 , 2005 and 2006 before they hang up their boots as the clubs player-coaches in 2007.

