Road Transport and Safety Agency Chief Executive Officer Zindaba Soko has requested for leave to pave way for investigations in a matter where he is being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Commission for alleged money laundering.
Mr. Zindaba Soko has written to the Ministry of Transport and Communications requesting to proceed on leave to allow for investigations to go on smoothly in the alleged case of money laundering activities against him over the contract related to the Road Traffic Management System.
He said in the letter that as part of good corporate governance practice, he wants the investigation process to proceed without any perceived interference from his office and allow the law to take its course.
Minister of Transport and Communications Brian Mushimba confirmed that his Office has since approved the request for leave.
“As part of good corporate governance practice, Mr Soko wants the investigation process to proceed without any perceived interference from his office and allow the law to take its course,” Dr Mushimba stated.
“From the foregoing, my office has since approved the request for leave.”
Last month the Drug Enforcement Commission has announced it is investigating Road Transport and Safety Agency Chief Executive Officer Zindaba Soko on unknown charges but suspected to be related to money laundering.
DEC Commissioner Alita Mbahwe disclosed to Jornalists that Mr. Soko’s house was raided and that the search conducted at midnight was for possible evidence related to the charges which will lead to his questioning and arrest.
Ms. Mbahwe said the raid on Mr. Soko’s house was a normal procedure that can be undertaken on any person suspected of crime, adding that the nation will be informed on the next course of action.
This must be a first for Zambia. I hate this guy and I know he is a crook to the core, but I must say I give it to him for taking this move. I must say wise man from the East. Hope that Infrastructure crook can learn the same.
@Observer, You must be new to politics and born yesterday. Sorry to burst your bubble my dear friend, Hon Dora Siliya did this back in the RB administration days, when our might party MMD was great. So nothing new here and certainly NOT the FIRST.
Really laughable. Isn’t there a board of directors? My goodness, and it’s being called good corporate governance! Perhaps I shouldn’t be surprised. Why are we such a mess of country? Everything fits in.
For him to take this approach and pave way for investigation implies that he is really innocent..
Let me guess, Mr. Soko. That would be leave with full pay that your office approved for yourself, right?
I wish Edgar Lungu would follow his example and step aside to pave way for Zambia’s economic recovery.
Who has asked him to step aside? If he was doing that out of his conviction that it was the right thing to do, he should have done that the morning following the raid of his house be DEC! And why should the whole Minister give a statement instead of the RTSA Board Chairperson or the Ministry Spokesperson?
Was he emulating the most corrupt institution in Zambia which is the traffic police?