Road Transport and Safety Agency Chief Executive Officer Zindaba Soko has requested for leave to pave way for investigations in a matter where he is being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Commission for alleged money laundering.

Mr. Zindaba Soko has written to the Ministry of Transport and Communications requesting to proceed on leave to allow for investigations to go on smoothly in the alleged case of money laundering activities against him over the contract related to the Road Traffic Management System.

He said in the letter that as part of good corporate governance practice, he wants the investigation process to proceed without any perceived interference from his office and allow the law to take its course.

Minister of Transport and Communications Brian Mushimba confirmed that his Office has since approved the request for leave.

This is according to a short statement by transport and communications minister Dr Brian Mushimba.

“As part of good corporate governance practice, Mr Soko wants the investigation process to proceed without any perceived interference from his office and allow the law to take its course,” Dr Mushimba stated.

“From the foregoing, my office has since approved the request for leave.”

Last month the Drug Enforcement Commission has announced it is investigating Road Transport and Safety Agency Chief Executive Officer Zindaba Soko on unknown charges but suspected to be related to money laundering.

DEC Commissioner Alita Mbahwe disclosed to Jornalists that Mr. Soko’s house was raided and that the search conducted at midnight was for possible evidence related to the charges which will lead to his questioning and arrest.

Ms. Mbahwe said the raid on Mr. Soko’s house was a normal procedure that can be undertaken on any person suspected of crime, adding that the nation will be informed on the next course of action.

[Read 212 times, 215 reads today]