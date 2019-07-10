Chipolopolo defender Ziyo Tembo has returned to Zanaco after a season away in the Middle East.

Ziyo joins Zanaco on a season-long contract after one year at Saudi Arabian club Al Shoula whom he joined in June,2018 on a two year deal.

The2016 Zambia footballer of the year will be joined at Sunset Stadium by Chipolopolo defensive prospect Kebson Kamanga who arrived from Zanaco’s Lusaka rivals Nkwazi.

Zanaco have also strengthened their attack with Ghana striker Emanuel Otuku from Kabwe Warriors while Damiano Kola returns to Sunset after two seasons on loan at Forest Rangers.

Zanaco have also brought in Mwansa Nsofwa and Tiberius Lombard from Lusaka Dynamos including Belchance Makiese from Nkwazi.

All of Zanaco’s new signings all join the seven-time champions on two year deals.

