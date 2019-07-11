The Lusaka Magistrates Court has found Housing and Infrastructure Minister Ronald Chitotela with no case to answer.

Magistrate David Simusamba delivered the ruling Thursday afternoon saying the state had failed to prove the case against Mr. Chitotela.

This is in a matter where Mr. Chitotela, Gregory Chibanga, Diris Mukange and Brut Holdings Limited are facing charges of concealing and possessing property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

He was facing two counts of concealing properties in Makeni and Ibex Hill areas which were suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Meanwhile, Mr Chitotela who broke down immediately after he was set free thanked President Edgar Lungu, PF members and others who stood by him during trial saying he holds no hatred against them.

